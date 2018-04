Could Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Be Tried As A War Criminal? With the recent chemical weapon attacks in Syria, some are calling for President Bashar al-Assad to be tried as a war criminal. For a sense of how that might work, NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Alex Whiting, a former prosecutor at the International Criminal Court and Harvard law professor.

