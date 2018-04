Saudi Arabia Holds First Official Fashion Show With Some Runway Restrictions Saudi Arabia holds its first official fashion show this week showcasing fashions from around the Arab world. But there are some restrictions on fashion designs shown — no cleavage, nothing outrageously transparent or above the knee.

Saudi Arabia Holds First Official Fashion Show With Some Runway Restrictions Middle East Saudi Arabia Holds First Official Fashion Show With Some Runway Restrictions Saudi Arabia Holds First Official Fashion Show With Some Runway Restrictions Audio will be available later today. Saudi Arabia holds its first official fashion show this week showcasing fashions from around the Arab world. But there are some restrictions on fashion designs shown — no cleavage, nothing outrageously transparent or above the knee. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor