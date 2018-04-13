Accessibility links

Guitar Heroes For this audio quiz, we visited the Brooklyn Guitar School and recorded some enthusiastic, beginner guitar students as they attempted to shred some of their favorite tunes.
Heard on Ask Me Another
Contestants Julienne Bilker and Lauren Girouard appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Mike Katzif/NPR

Contestants Julienne Bilker and Lauren Girouard appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Mike Katzif/NPR

For this audio quiz, we visited the Brooklyn Guitar School and recorded some enthusiastic, beginner guitar students as they attempted to shred some of their favorite tunes. Contestants ring in and identify what these future rock stars are playing.

