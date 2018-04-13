Ask Me Another Again Later

Mike Katzif/NPR
Puzzle Guru Art Chung leads a game with his Magic 8-Ball on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
Mike Katzif/NPR
Mike Katzif/NPR
Mike Katzif/NPR
Step aside, IBM supercomputer Watson: The future of trivia is here, and it's a Magic 8-Ball. Host Ophira Eisenberg and house musician Jonathan Coulton answer yes-or-no trivia questions, then compare their answers to those of the classic lo-fi toy.
