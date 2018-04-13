Ask Me Another Again Later

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mike Katzif/NPR Mike Katzif/NPR

Step aside, IBM supercomputer Watson: The future of trivia is here, and it's a Magic 8-Ball. Host Ophira Eisenberg and house musician Jonathan Coulton answer yes-or-no trivia questions, then compare their answers to those of the classic lo-fi toy.

Heard on Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine: Muse Clues