New Yorker Mistakes Raccoon For Tiger

The NYPD received a call about a tiger in Manhattan on Thursday. No tiger was found, but a raccoon was.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An animal on the loose caused a minor freak-out in New York City yesterday. Around 8:30 in the morning, a 911 caller reported a tiger roaming the streets of Harlem. Panicked New Yorkers went inside and took to Twitter. The NYPD dispatched officers to the scene, only to discover the tiger was not a tiger. It was a big raccoon. In their defense, some New Yorkers have pointed out both animals do have stripes. It's MORNING EDITION.

