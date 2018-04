Comey Book Blasts Trump Former FBI Director James Comey has a new book out, in which he calls President Trump "unethical" and "untethered to truth." The White House is trying to discredit him.

Comey Book Blasts Trump National Security Comey Book Blasts Trump Comey Book Blasts Trump Audio will be available later today. Former FBI Director James Comey has a new book out, in which he calls President Trump "unethical" and "untethered to truth." The White House is trying to discredit him. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor