Hamburg To Ban Diesel Vehicles Hamburg soon will become the first city in Germany to ban most diesel vehicles from driving on several key streets in an effort to cut down on air pollution.

Hamburg To Ban Diesel Vehicles Europe Hamburg To Ban Diesel Vehicles Hamburg To Ban Diesel Vehicles Audio will be available later today. Hamburg soon will become the first city in Germany to ban most diesel vehicles from driving on several key streets in an effort to cut down on air pollution. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor