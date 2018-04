Pence Travels To Peru Vice President Mike Pence is in Peru for the Summit of the Americas. Many Latin American countries have been angered by President Trump's rhetoric about migrants.

Pence Travels To Peru Latin America Pence Travels To Peru Pence Travels To Peru Audio will be available later today. Vice President Mike Pence is in Peru for the Summit of the Americas. Many Latin American countries have been angered by President Trump's rhetoric about migrants. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor