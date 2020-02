Weekly Wrap: "On The Edge." Facebook, Syria, Michael Cohen, and voters. NPR's Sarah McCammon (@sarahmccammon) is in for Sam, and she's joined by All Things Considered host Mary Louise Kelly (@NPRKelly) and NPR political correspondent Asma Khalid (@asmamk) to talk about the week that was. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.