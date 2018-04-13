President Trump Pardons 'Scooter' Libby, Former Cheney Chief Of Staff

Updated at 1:58 p.m. ET

President Trump took the extraordinary step Friday of overruling the judgment of his predecessor, George W. Bush, and granting a pardon to I. Lewis Libby Jr, who served as chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney.

(Bush had previously commuted Libby's sentence, but did not issue a full pardon.)

Libby, known as "Scooter," was convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice in 2007 in connection with the leak of a CIA officer's identity.

"I don't know Mr. Libby, but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly," President Trump said in a statement from the White House. (Full statement below.) "Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life.'"

The Libby pardon is only the latest twist in a story of spies, leaks, accusations of hidden motives and abuse of power. In pardoning Libby, Trump, who complains almost daily about leaks, is in the peculiar position of pardoning a man convicted of involvement in a national-security leak.

There has been no indication that Trump had a particular interest in Libby's case until recently, when John Bolton, an ally of former Vice President Cheney's, took over as national security adviser at the White House.

Democrats reacted sharply at Trump's pardoning. California Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking member of the House intelligence committee, linked the pardoning to the Russia investigation, charging the president is sending the message, "You have my back, and I'll have yours."

Conservatives have long championed Libby's cause, but President Bush, while commuting Libby's two-and-a-half-year sentence, thus saving him from prison, refused to pardon him.

Pressed repeatedly by Cheney at the time of Libby's conviction, Bush asked a team of White House lawyers to examine the case. But when they concluded that the jury had substantial reason to convict, Bush told his vice president that he would not pardon Libby, prompting an angry Cheney to reply, "You are leaving a good man wounded upon the field of battle."

In his book, Bush said he was taken aback by the harshness of the remark. "In eight years, I had never seen Dick like this, or even close to it. I worried that the friendship we had built was about to be severely tested."

Indeed, according to friends of both men, the relationship never was the same between the two men.

In pardoning Libby, President Trump has not done much concrete for Cheney's former chief of staff. Libby was disbarred after his conviction but reinstated in 2016. In some jurisdictions, a convicted felon also loses the right to vote, but in the District of Columbia and Maryland, felons can vote once they have served their time in prison.

A pardon grants forgiveness for a crime, not exoneration, but many see it as removing the stigma of a conviction.

Trump's pardon may send another message — that he is willing to use his pardon power to reward loyalists and to punish prosecutors he sees as running amok.

The Comey connection

Libby was prosecuted by Patrick Fitzgerald, a longtime career prosecutor, appointed to investigate the leak of the CIA officer's identity by then-Deputy Attorney General James Comey.

Comey went on to become FBI director, and was fired by Trump, a move that led to the appointment of Robert Mueller, another former FBI director, who Trump almost daily accuses of conducting a "witch hunt."

Here's the full statement from the White House: