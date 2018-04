Former Chemical Weapons Inspector Discusses Suspected Attack In Syria NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Angela Kane, who was in charge of the chemical weapons investigation in Syria in 2013. They discuss what chemical watchdog inspectors will do when they get to Douma Saturday.

