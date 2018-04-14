Accessibility links

Not My Job: Actor Laurie Metcalf Gets Quizzed On Three Short Men Metcalf co-stars in the Broadway production of Edward Albee's Three Tall Women. So we've invited her to play a game about Tom Cruise, Charlie Chaplin and a short man named Pete Conrad.
Laurie Metcalf arrives at the Oscars on March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Enlarge this image
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Laurie Metcalf is currently co-starring in the Broadway production of Edward Albee's Three Tall Women ... so we've invited her to play a game called "Three Short Men" — questions about Tom Cruise, Charlie Chaplin and a guy named Pete Conrad.

Metcalf also appears in the ABC sitcom Roseanne and was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in Lady Bird.

Click the audio link above to see how she does.

