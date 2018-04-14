The Week In News, In Verse

How do you keep up on all the news?

I think many Americans ask that of each other these days. There's BREAKING NEWS every few minutes that seems to leave all previous BREAKING NEWS stories behind.

News of a horrifying chemical attack in Syria is soon superseded by news of a raid on the offices of a long-time Trump attorney who may have figured into other stories that have been BREAKING NEWS.

News of the founder of Facebook being grilled by members of Congress about foreign entities helping themselves to the personal information of millions of Americans is soon superseded by news a New York doorman was paid to keep quiet about an alleged story about Donald Trump and a housekeeper.

Maybe we could all use a mnemonic device to keep all the names and details in the news in our minds — like a poem: