Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now it's time for our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer is worth two points. Bill, can you give us the score?

BILL KURTIS: Tom has 4. Adam has 3. And Faith has 2.

SAGAL: Oh, my gosh. So that means, Faith, you are in third place. You are up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Here we go, Faith. Fill in the blank. On Thursday, President Trump announced he was having his economic aides look into the possibility of the U.S. re-entering the blank.

FAITH SALIE: TPP.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Trans-Pacific Partnership. On Thursday, Mike Pompeo began his confirmation hearings to become the next blank.

SALIE: Secretary of State.

SAGAL: Right. This week...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...The Congressional Budget Office released a report saying that the blank would surpass $1 trillion by 2020.

SALIE: Deficit.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Following their emissions scandal, it was reported that auto company blank planned to replace their CEO in the coming months.

SALIE: VW.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the Korean Basketball League banned David Simon from playing the sport because he was blank.

SALIE: Too tall.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, ride share service blank added an emergency button to their app that immediately calls 911.

SALIE: Uber.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: An FCC report on Hawaii's ballistic missile false alarm...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Has recommended that emergency workers not say the phrase blank during a drill.

SALIE: This is not a drill.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: While doing a drill, they should not say, this is not a drill. In January, residents of Hawaii, we remember, were sent a message reading missile threat inbound to Hawaii. This is not a drill - which is strange because it totally was. According to the FCC, the mistake happened when a supervisor said, this is an exercise, but got drowned out by a recording saying, this is not a drill.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The FCC now recommends that any emergency drill not include the this is not a drill unless that phrase is immediately followed by gotcha.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Faith do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Faith coming from back of the pack to get 7 right - 14 more points, a total of 16 and a healthy lead.

SAGAL: There you are. All right.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Adam, you're up next. Fill in the blank. On Monday, officials from North Korea said they are willing to discuss blank talks with the U.S.

ADAM BURKE: Denuclearization.

SAGAL: Right. This week...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Attorney General Jeff Sessions told sheriffs in Texas that a crackdown on blank was necessary.

BURKE: Immigrants.

SAGAL: Illegal border crossings.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Due to concerns about climate change, the government of New Zealand on Monday announced a ban on blank.

BURKE: Jet skis.

SAGAL: Offshore drilling - offshore drilling.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This week, a costume company recalled a toy firefighter's hat saying that it was a potential blank.

BURKE: A fire hazard.

SAGAL: Of course. On Thursday...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...The CDC released a study reporting that an outbreak of blank had reached seven states.

BURKE: E. coli.

SAGAL: Right. On Monday...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Tammy Duckworth became the first sitting senator to blank while in office.

BURKE: Give birth.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Despite the fact that a bridge was hit by five trucks this year, police in Michigan have asked residents not to blank.

BURKE: Stop using the bridge.

SAGAL: No. They've asked them not to wrap the bridge in bubble wrap.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: After years of crashes, 3,000 residents of Byron, Mich., have signed up to completely encase the bridge in bubble wrap. In response to the plan, Michigan State Highway Patrol released a statement saying, we strongly advise against this event, and strict enforcement will be taken if necessary. Residents are taking the warning seriously and are developing other solutions like making the bridge scream when you get too close to it.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Adam do on our quiz?

KURTIS: He got five right - 10 more points, total of 13. But Faith still has the lead.

SAGAL: How many, then, does Tom need to win?

KURTIS: Six to tie, seven to win.

SAGAL: All right.

TOM BODETT: Can I just point out that Faith has, like, six pages of notes...

BURKE: Yeah.

SAGAL: Yes.

BODETT: ...Here? And I've got, like, this half a page, and I can't even read it.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Here we go, Tom.

BODETT: Just saying.

SAGAL: I know.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right, Tom. This is for the game. Following the raid on Michael Cohen, sources say that President Trump is now considering firing deputy attorney general blank.

BODETT: Rosenstein.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, a letter released by Democratic lawmakers outlined more EPA head blank's spending abuses.

BODETT: Pruitt.

SAGAL: Right. On Wednesday...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...The governor of Vermont signed a law raising the minimum age to buy a blank to 21.

BODETT: A rifle - assault rifle.

SAGAL: Yeah, a gun.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After being caught with a bag of cocaine in her bag, a woman in Florida told police blank.

BODETT: Oh, that the wind blew it in there.

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to a new study, the risk of early death is 10 percent higher for people who don't get enough blank.

BODETT: Sleep.

SAGAL: Right. On Sunday...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Patrick Reed held onto a one-shot lead to win the 2018 blank.

BODETT: Oh, the Masters.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Police in Toronto have asked for the public's help identifying...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...A woman who stole a $17,500 blank from a local art museum.

BODETT: Five hundred dollar statue.

SAGAL: No, a rock. The rock was created by Yoko Ono.

BODETT: So it was a statue - it was a sculpture.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It was just a rock.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But Yoko Ono - Yoko Ono herself had written the words love yourself, written - she wrote it on it in sharpie, and she put it down in this installation. And the woman just apparently picked it up and walked out of the museum with it in her pocket. Ironically, she left behind the rock with steal this rock written on it.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, did Tom do well enough to win?

KURTIS: Sort of - he got six right, 12 more points, total of 16 - ties Faith.

SAGAL: Whoa.

BODETT: Hey.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Congratulations.

SALIE: Did you wash your hands? Did you dry your hands?

(LAUGHTER)

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.