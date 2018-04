Bill Clinton's Parallels To Today NPR's Scott Simon talks with former Defense Secretary William Cohen about parallels between military decisions faced now by President Trump and those made by President Clinton in 1998.

Bill Clinton's Parallels To Today History Bill Clinton's Parallels To Today Bill Clinton's Parallels To Today Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with former Defense Secretary William Cohen about parallels between military decisions faced now by President Trump and those made by President Clinton in 1998. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor