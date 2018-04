Russia Condemns U.S.-Led Airstrikes NPR's Scott Simon talks with journalist Charles Maynes in Moscow about Russia's response to the U.S.-led airstrikes on Syria.

Russia Condemns U.S.-Led Airstrikes Europe Russia Condemns U.S.-Led Airstrikes Russia Condemns U.S.-Led Airstrikes Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with journalist Charles Maynes in Moscow about Russia's response to the U.S.-led airstrikes on Syria. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor