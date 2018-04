Tax Day 2018: Impacts Of Trump Tax Plan With taxes due this week, NPR's Michel Martin talks with the Brookings Institution's David Wessel about the effect so far of the new tax law, and issues the law will raise in the future.

Tax Day 2018: Impacts Of Trump Tax Plan Economy Tax Day 2018: Impacts Of Trump Tax Plan Tax Day 2018: Impacts Of Trump Tax Plan Audio will be available later today. With taxes due this week, NPR's Michel Martin talks with the Brookings Institution's David Wessel about the effect so far of the new tax law, and issues the law will raise in the future. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor