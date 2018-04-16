Comey Begins A Media Blitz As His Book 'A Higher Loyalty' Is Released Former FBI Director James Comey has begun a media blitz ahead of the release of his book: "A Higher Loyalty." During an interview with ABC News, Comey discussed his decision to reveal details about the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server during the presidential campaign and his interactions with President Trump

Audio will be available later today.