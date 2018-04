After Raid, Cohen Tries To Limit What Records Prosecutors May Review Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen is trying to limit the materials prosecutors can access after a raid on his office and hotel room. Rachel Martin talks to former assistant U.S. attorney Kimberly Wehle.

