Acclaimed Movie Director Milos Forman Dies At 86 Milos Forman, known for directing the classic films "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus," has died at age 86. His manager confirmed his death was at a hospital near his home in Warren, Conn.

