2 Chicago Cubs Fans Cut School To Go To Home Opener

Tempting fate, the two boys brought along a sign that read: Don't Tell Principal Versluis." Turned out, their principal was also ditching school to attend the game.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Gunner and Tucker Steckman, ages 6 and 9, are diehard Cubs fans. Last week, they cut school to go to the Cubs home opener. Tempting fate, they brought along a sign that said, don't tell our principal we're here. Turned out their principal was also ditching school to attend the game. He saw them and the sign. The three tried to dodge one another but eventually met up for a group photo. In the end, the principal says no hard feelings. The boys are straight-A students. It's MORNING EDITION.

