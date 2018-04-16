After A Journey Through The Lone Star State, Author Concludes: 'The Future Is Texas'
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Lawrence Wright predicts that the largest "red" state in the union will eventually move into the "blue" column — and change the nation's politics in the process.
God Save Texas
A Journey into the Soul of the Lone Star State
