After A Journey Through The Lone Star State, Author Concludes: 'The Future Is Texas' Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Lawrence Wright predicts that the largest "red" state in the union will eventually move into the "blue" column — and change the nation's politics in the process.
After A Journey Through The Lone Star State, Author Concludes: 'The Future Is Texas'

Author Interviews

Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Lawrence Wright predicts that the largest "red" state in the union will eventually move into the "blue" column — and change the nation's politics in the process.

God Save Texas

A Journey into the Soul of the Lone Star State

by Lawrence Wright

God Save Texas
A Journey into the Soul of the Lone Star State
Lawrence Wright

