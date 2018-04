What The European Union's New Online Privacy Law Means For The U.S. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Estelle Massé, senior policy analyst for Access Now — a non-profit organization devoted to open and secure communications worldwide — about the new law adopted by the European Union to protect online privacy.

What The European Union's New Online Privacy Law Means For The U.S. Law What The European Union's New Online Privacy Law Means For The U.S. What The European Union's New Online Privacy Law Means For The U.S. Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Estelle Massé, senior policy analyst for Access Now — a non-profit organization devoted to open and secure communications worldwide — about the new law adopted by the European Union to protect online privacy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor