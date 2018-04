Wyoming District To Decide On Teachers Carrying Guns The school board in Cody, Wyo., is scheduled to decide whether to let its teachers carry guns. In a heavily armed state that allows school districts to make that decision, it's still stirred debate.

The school board in Cody, Wyo., is scheduled to decide whether to let its teachers carry guns. In a heavily armed state that allows school districts to make that decision, it's still stirred debate.