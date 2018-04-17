Accessibility links

Trump Asks For More Time To File His Taxes The president, who has kept his taxes under wraps, will file his tax return by Oct. 15 — the deadline set for taxpayers who ask for extensions.
NPR logo Trump Asks For More Time To File His Taxes

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Trump Asks For More Time To File His Taxes

Enlarge this image

President Trump has filed for an extension on his taxes. Trump has bucked the tradition of presidents and major presidential candidates releasing their tax returns to the public. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump has filed for an extension on his taxes. Trump has bucked the tradition of presidents and major presidential candidates releasing their tax returns to the public.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump will not meet the federal deadline to file his 2017 tax return in April, the White House said.

"The president filed an extension for his 2017 tax return, as do many Americans with complex returns," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Sanders said Trump will file his returns by Oct. 15, the deadline set by the IRS for taxpayers who ask for extensions.

What Trump's Taxes Would Not Show About His Finances

Politics

What Trump's Taxes Would Not Show About His Finances

Trump has bucked decades of tradition by not releasing his tax returns to the public.

During the campaign he argued that he could not release his taxes because he was under audit, though tax experts told NPR that no law bars people from releasing their returns during an audit. After the election, Trump said Americans do not care about seeing his tax returns.

Details about some of his tax filings have leaked to news outlets.

Md. Senate Passes Bill Requiring Presidential Candidates To Release Tax Returns

The Two-Way

Md. Senate Passes Bill Requiring Presidential Candidates To Release Tax Returns

The White House confirmed that Trump and his wife, Melania, earned about $150 million in 2005 and paid federal taxes of about $38 million, after copies of the president's 2005 returns were anonymously sent to a journalist.

Documents obtained by the New York Times in 2016 showed that Trump declared a $916 million loss on his 1995 tax returns.

It's Tax Day. And The IRS' Online Payment Service Is Down

The Two-Way

It's Tax Day. And The IRS' Online Payment Service Is Down

NPRPolitics

There's More To It