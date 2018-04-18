Robber In Georgia Used Clear Plastic Bag As His Mask, Police Say

Police posted surveillance video of the robbery to Facebook and asked the public to help in the search. Writing: "You can help us catch him, once you stop laughing."

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King with a tale as old as crime. Last week a masked man robbed a GameStop store in Georgia. He appears not to have thought things through. His mask was a clear plastic bag. You can see his face perfectly. Even the police think it's a little funny. They posted surveillance video of the robbery to Facebook and asked the public to help in the search, writing, you can help us catch him once you stop laughing. Not clear if the store's owners find it so hilarious. It's MORNING EDITION.

