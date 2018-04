Bedouine's Sound Hints Of Southern Country And Soft Rustic Folk Slingshot is a project by NPR Music to highlight emerging artists. Bedouine was born in Allepo, Syria, and has moved around a lot, but her music is rooted in the country folk rock of the 60s and 70s.

Bedouine's Sound Hints Of Southern Country And Soft Rustic Folk Music News Bedouine's Sound Hints Of Southern Country And Soft Rustic Folk Bedouine's Sound Hints Of Southern Country And Soft Rustic Folk Audio will be available later today. Slingshot is a project by NPR Music to highlight emerging artists. Bedouine was born in Allepo, Syria, and has moved around a lot, but her music is rooted in the country folk rock of the 60s and 70s. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor