Legacy: Barbara Bush's Approach To Policy And Politics The former first lady died Tuesday at the age of 92. To discuss Bush's legacy, David Greene talks to Rider University professor Myra Gutin, who wrote a book about Bush's years in the White House.

Legacy: Barbara Bush's Approach To Policy And Politics Remembrances Legacy: Barbara Bush's Approach To Policy And Politics Legacy: Barbara Bush's Approach To Policy And Politics Audio will be available later today. The former first lady died Tuesday at the age of 92. To discuss Bush's legacy, David Greene talks to Rider University professor Myra Gutin, who wrote a book about Bush's years in the White House. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor