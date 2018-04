Remembering Carl Kasell, Longtime NPR Newscaster Carl Kasell died on Tuesday at the age of 84 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He worked at NPR for over three decades, including as scorekeeper for quiz show Wait Wait Don't Tell Me.

Remembering Carl Kasell, Longtime NPR Newscaster Remembrances Remembering Carl Kasell, Longtime NPR Newscaster Remembering Carl Kasell, Longtime NPR Newscaster Audio will be available later today. Carl Kasell died on Tuesday at the age of 84 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He worked at NPR for over three decades, including as scorekeeper for quiz show Wait Wait Don't Tell Me. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor