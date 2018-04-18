Morgan Stanley Is Leaving Morgan Stanley, Bloomberg Reports

A trader named Morgan Stanley was working at the Wall Street firm. Neither Morgan Stanley the man, nor Morgan Stanley the company responded to Bloomberg's request for comment about his career move.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Bloomberg came out yesterday with a breaking story. Morgan Stanley is leaving Morgan Stanley. Yeah, there's a trader named Morgan Stanley - well, Morgan Adam Stanley - who was working at the Wall Street firm. Neither Morgan Stanley the man nor Morgan Stanley the company responded to Bloomberg's request for comment about his next career move. Wherever Morgan Stanley goes, his business cards are going to be a whole lot less cool. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

