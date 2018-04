Morgan Stanley Is Leaving Morgan Stanley, Bloomberg Reports A trader named Morgan Stanley was working at the Wall Street firm. Neither Morgan Stanley the man, nor Morgan Stanley the company responded to Bloomberg's request for comment about his career move.

