Is Netflix On Its Way To World Domination Of Streaming? Netflix flew past Wall Street expectations and added nearly a million more subscribers last quarter than expected. The ground breaking streaming service is now in 190 countries.

Is Netflix On Its Way To World Domination Of Streaming? Business Is Netflix On Its Way To World Domination Of Streaming? Is Netflix On Its Way To World Domination Of Streaming? Audio will be available later today. Netflix flew past Wall Street expectations and added nearly a million more subscribers last quarter than expected. The ground breaking streaming service is now in 190 countries. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor