Examining The Case Against Trump Attorney Michael Cohen The federal court case in New York involving President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen has received no shortage of attention. Presiding over it all is Judge Kimba Wood, a veteran of the bench.

Examining The Case Against Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Law Examining The Case Against Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Examining The Case Against Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Audio will be available later today. The federal court case in New York involving President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen has received no shortage of attention. Presiding over it all is Judge Kimba Wood, a veteran of the bench. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor