Arrests At Philadelphia Starbucks Store Raise Uncomfortable Questions For Company Starbucks and other companies have touted themselves as a 'third space,' away from home or the office, where everyone is supposed to feel welcome. But events last week in Philadelphia, when two black men were arrested after they refused to leave a Starbucks store, reveal that's not always the case.

