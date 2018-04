Meet The Southwest Pilot Who Landed A Plane After An Engine Exploded Pilot Tammie Jo Shults is being called a hero after she landed Southwest Flight 1380 when an engine explosion damaged the plane and ultimately killed one passenger. It's a remarkable moment in a pioneering career.

Meet The Southwest Pilot Who Landed A Plane After An Engine Exploded National