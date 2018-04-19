Accessibility links

First Listen: Liz Brasher, 'Outcast' Stream the debut EP by one of our favorite new artists of 2018.
NPR logo First Listen: Liz Brasher, 'Outcast'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

Review

First Listen: Liz Brasher, 'Outcast'

Jessie Scott

FromWMOT

Enlarge this image

Liz Brasher's debut EP Outcast is out April 27 on Fat Possum. Stacie Huckeba/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Stacie Huckeba/Courtesy of the artist

Liz Brasher's debut EP Outcast is out April 27 on Fat Possum.

Stacie Huckeba/Courtesy of the artist

Getting to know a new artist's music can feel like falling in love. One's senses are awakened, and every nuance is noted and internalized. When it comes to Liz Brasher, this is especially true, as each layer brings forth new things to ponder. There is, first, the remarkable instrument of her voice, which can deliver a power-pop howl as easily as it croons a stormy country ballad. Then the guitar captures you, at once crunchy and percussive. Even the way Brasher tacitly communicates with her bandmates in a live setting conjures smiles. The joy radiates off the stage.

Liz Brasher, Outcast

We've been following Brasher (pronounced BRAY-zher) since the beginning of 2018, when she was tapped as an NPR Music Slingshot artist. Since then, we have eagerly awaited the arrival of her first official EP, Outcast, to hit the streets on April 27. (A full-length debut, Painted Image, will follow later this year.) Brasher and band have been busy playing out, making the rounds at SXSW, in Europe with Anderson East and Rod Melancon, and are now doing dates around the country with Ohio's Red Wanting Blue.

Make no mistake, Brasher is comfortable with it all: From the garage-fueled title cut to the pure tone of the sultry ballad "Remain," and from the girl group throw down of "Cold Baby" to the haunting riff of the first single "Body of Mine." Her music is like turning a prism to behold all the colors of refracted light.

Brasher, now a Memphis resident, grew up in North Carolina where she attended a Baptist church and sang Spanish in the choir. She is Dominican and Italian, and Southern to boot, so she claims a lifetime awareness of otherness as well as a rich heritage of duality. Her upbringing provides a kaleidoscope from which to draw. At the age of 27, she has synthesized the rock and roll of yesteryear and accumulated a surprising knowledge of and reverence for its history. That might help to explain her singular sound, which when coupled with her abundant inherent talent produces a big bang all its own.

Liz Brasher, Outcast

First Listen: Liz Brasher, 'Outcast'

01Body Of Mine

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Body Of Mine
    Album
    Outcast
    Artist
    Liz Brasher
    Label
    Fat Possum
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Outcast
Album
Outcast
Artist
Liz Brasher
Label
Fat Possum
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Come My Way

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Come My Way
    Album
    Outcast
    Artist
    Liz Brasher
    Label
    Fat Possum
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Outcast
Album
Outcast
Artist
Liz Brasher
Label
Fat Possum
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Feel Something

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Feel Something
    Album
    Outcast
    Artist
    Liz Brasher
    Label
    Fat Possum
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Outcast
Album
Outcast
Artist
Liz Brasher
Label
Fat Possum
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Outcast

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Outcast
    Album
    Outcast
    Artist
    Liz Brasher
    Label
    Fat Possum
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Outcast
Album
Outcast
Artist
Liz Brasher
Label
Fat Possum
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Remain

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Remain
    Album
    Outcast
    Artist
    Liz Brasher
    Label
    Fat Possum
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Outcast
Album
Outcast
Artist
Liz Brasher
Label
Fat Possum
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Cold Baby

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Cold Baby
    Album
    Outcast
    Artist
    Liz Brasher
    Label
    Fat Possum
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Outcast
Album
Outcast
Artist
Liz Brasher
Label
Fat Possum
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety