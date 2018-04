Rwandan Reconciliation Through Radio Soap Opera In the ruins of the recently-ended Rwandan civil war, a team of radio performers attempted to unite Hutus and Tutsis through a soap opera.

Rwandan Reconciliation Through Radio Soap Opera Science Rwandan Reconciliation Through Radio Soap Opera Rwandan Reconciliation Through Radio Soap Opera Audio will be available later today. In the ruins of the recently-ended Rwandan civil war, a team of radio performers attempted to unite Hutus and Tutsis through a soap opera. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor