The Last Of The Royal Corgis Willow, the last of Queen Elizabeth II's pet corgis has passed away. She was the end of a line of corgis descended from the queen's first, which she got in the 1940s when she was 18 years old.

Willow, the last of Queen Elizabeth II's pet corgis has passed away. She was the end of a line of corgis descended from the queen's first, which she got in the 1940s when she was 18 years old.