Parkland Students And Parents Aren't Happy With How Shooting Aftermath Is Being Handled
More than two months after the deadly Parkland, Fla., shooting, students and parents from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School say they're unhappy with how the school district has handled the aftermath. They believe more should be done on school safety and to help students traumatized by the mass shooting.