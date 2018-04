1 Of Trump's Accusers Now Able To Talk Freely About Her Alleged Affair Former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claims to have had a 10-month affair with President Trump, has settled a lawsuit that kept her from publicly discussing the alleged relationship. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Peter Stris, her lawyer.

1 Of Trump's Accusers Now Able To Talk Freely About Her Alleged Affair