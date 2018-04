Trump Adds Rudy Giuliani And 2 Other Defense Lawyers To Personal Legal Team NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks to writer David Graham of The Atlantic about the new legal hires by President Trump. Rudy Giuliani is the splashy name among these hires, but Trump also brought on two very experienced white-collar defense lawyers.

Trump Adds Rudy Giuliani And 2 Other Defense Lawyers To Personal Legal Team National Trump Adds Rudy Giuliani And 2 Other Defense Lawyers To Personal Legal Team Trump Adds Rudy Giuliani And 2 Other Defense Lawyers To Personal Legal Team Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks to writer David Graham of The Atlantic about the new legal hires by President Trump. Rudy Giuliani is the splashy name among these hires, but Trump also brought on two very experienced white-collar defense lawyers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor