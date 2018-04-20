Why Mike Pompeo's Views On Muslims Keep Coming Up In His Confirmation Hearing
Why Mike Pompeo's Views On Muslims Keep Coming Up In His Confirmation Hearing
Audio will be available later today.
Mike Pompeo's nomination to be Secretary of State is controversial in part because of his history of making incendiary comments about Muslims. Wa'el Alzayat, a former State Department official, who now leads the Muslim-American activist group Emgage Action, talks about why he thinks Pompeo's views are dangerous for the international community.