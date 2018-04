How To Watch 'Westworld' Even If You've Never Seen An Episode It's impossible to watch all the good TV out there. But that's no reason to shy away from the conversation around the buzziest small-screen delights. David Chen and Joanna Robinson host the podcast Decoding Westworld, and join NPR's Ailsa Chang to talk about HBO's Westworld.

How To Watch 'Westworld' Even If You've Never Seen An Episode Television How To Watch 'Westworld' Even If You've Never Seen An Episode How To Watch 'Westworld' Even If You've Never Seen An Episode Audio will be available later today. It's impossible to watch all the good TV out there. But that's no reason to shy away from the conversation around the buzziest small-screen delights. David Chen and Joanna Robinson host the podcast Decoding Westworld, and join NPR's Ailsa Chang to talk about HBO's Westworld. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor