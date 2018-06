Joani Peacock

Joani Peacock (@celticjlp): Episcopal priest, 24 years. Associate for "Liturgy & Hilarity" at Emmanuel on High, Alexandria, VA. Blogger, Storyteller, and Mental Health Advocate @ Unorthodox & Unhinged and @ Sex & The Single Vicar. Story District Press Archivist. Bibliomaniac volunteer at the Library of Congress. Washington DC born and bred. Half marathoner. Friend to many. Mother of four.