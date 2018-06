Vijai Nathan

Vijai Nathan (@vijai_nathan) is a comedian & storyteller who has performed across America, and was featured at festivals in Montreal, Singapore, South Africa, & the UK. She's a contributing writer for The Washington Post Magazine, and has toured with her shows "Good Girls Don't, But Indian Girls Do," "McGoddess," & "Give Them Vagina: Tips from Mom, Dad & COSMO." www.vijaicomedy.com