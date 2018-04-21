Accessibility links

Not My Job: We Ask 'Sopranos' Star Edie Falco 3 Questions About Tenors Falco gained fame and a boatload of awards playing Carmela on HBO's The Sopranos. She followed that up by creating the iconic role of Nurse Jackie on Showtime. Her new movie is Outside In.


Edie Falco poses for a portrait during the 2010 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
Matt Carr/Getty Images
Edie Falco starred in the groundbreaking HBO show, Oz, and then gained fame and a boatload of awards playing Carmela on HBO's The Sopranos. She followed that up by creating another iconic character, Nurse Jackie, on Showtime. Her new movie is a drama called Outside In.

Since Falco starred in The Sopranos, we've invited her to play a game called "Woke up this morning and got myself an aria" — three questions about tenors.

Click the listen link above to see how she does.

