Saturday Sports: NBA Playoffs And Major League Baseball NPR's Scott Simon talks sports with ESPN's Howard Bryant. They'll cover the surprises of the NBA playoffs so far and the historically hot start by baseball's Boston Red Sox.

Saturday Sports: NBA Playoffs And Major League Baseball Sports Saturday Sports: NBA Playoffs And Major League Baseball Saturday Sports: NBA Playoffs And Major League Baseball Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks sports with ESPN's Howard Bryant. They'll cover the surprises of the NBA playoffs so far and the historically hot start by baseball's Boston Red Sox. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor