Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Mo, thanks to a new rule, for the first time ever, what are allowed on the floor...

MO ROCCA: Baby.

SAGAL: ...Of the Senate? Yes. Go again.

ROCCA: Babies.

SAGAL: Yes, babies.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Senator Tammy Duckworth became the first sitting senator to give birth, except for that one time Ted Kennedy had that food baby. Anyway...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Senator Duckworth has a newborn daughter, and she asked the Senate to change the rules so she could bring her onto the floor, you know. So now there are going to be babies.

ROCCA: Lots of babies, probably. I think it would be great if they had a baby sort of call the Senate to order with a rattle (laughter).

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: That's so adorable.

SAGAL: And bringing in a few babies will lower the average age in there to all the way down to 88.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Can I just point out for a second....

SAGAL: Yeah.

ROCCA: Oh, sorry, not to - but there are three doctors in the Senate, so you could actually have a baby in the Senate...

HELEN HONG: (Laughter).

ROCCA: And there'd be some...

SAGAL: You can actually deliver the baby.

ROCCA: Yeah.

SAGAL: Is one of them, like, an OB-GYN?

ROCCA: Oh, I didn't check.

SAGAL: All right.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Because I want them to be a, you know, specialist. What if, like, one of them is Rand Paul and is an ophthalmologist? You wouldn't want that.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Well, babies have eyes.

SAGAL: That's true.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HERE COMES MY BABY")

CAT STEVENS: (Singing) In the midnight moonlight...

