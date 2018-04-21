Panel Questions

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Maz Jobrani, Helen Hong and Mo Rocca. And here again is your host - we're at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago - Peter Sagal.

(APPLAUSE)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. Thank you so much. In just a minute, Bill fights the giant monster kaiju of Pacific rhyme. It's our Listener Limerick Challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924. Right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Mo, today's college students don't have it easy. They have to learn a wide array of skills just to end up working as a barista. But at least at Boston College, they can get extra credit in one class just for doing what?

MO ROCCA: This has something to do with jobs, so...

SAGAL: Well, no, but it is a life skill.

ROCCA: Give me a clue.

SAGAL: Give me a clue. Well, it's like, professor, do I have to hold the door open for her to get an A?

ROCCA: Courtesy.

SAGAL: Courtesy - no, but courtesy in a specific situation.

ROCCA: Etiquette - courtesy while you're out there looking for a date.

SAGAL: Not looking for it, but...

ROCCA: On a date. Yes, person on a date.

SAGAL: Yes, having a date...

ROCCA: Having a date.

SAGAL: ...Will get you extra credit.

HELEN HONG: What?

SAGAL: Let me explain.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: I'm going to get so much extra credit.

SAGAL: Maybe you will, Helen. I'm interested in what you think. Professor Kerry Cronin realized that her students these days don't go on dates. They hang out, they hook up, and then they pretend to lose their phones so they never have to see each other again. So in her philosophy class, you can get extra credit for going on a real date. There are rules - no alcohol and no physical contact. I guess your strategy for getting people to date is to remove everything fun about a date.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: That's (unintelligible). I love it. It's...

HONG: Seriously, this sounds - everything about this is making me squirm. How do you know - like, how do you - do you have to get a note from the other party saying that you did everything?

SAGAL: That you had a date. Well, presumably, I mean, it's extra credit. She used to do it, she says, as a required thing in the course, but people complained. So now it's just extra credit. But if you go on...

HONG: Yeah, I'd rather fail the course than be forced to go sit with some dude with no booze. What? Ugh.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Really? You don't think you can handle it?

HONG: I have never been on a sober date in my entire life.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Helen, thanks to a great new technology unveiled on Monday, you can now get a pizza delivered to you where?

HONG: A pizza delivered to me in my car.

SAGAL: Yes. The answer is anywhere because Domino's has introduced a program where they will deliver to places that are not traditional addresses - right? - at the beach, stuck in traffic, in your car, at a - you know, at a Pizza Hut and really want to piss them off.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: If - the way it works is, you have to find, like, a delivery spot. So you open up your app. It's very much like Pokemon Go, that, you know, there's, like - it's overlaid on reality. So if you're in a park, for example, they might say, well, this corner of the park is a hot spot; we'll deliver a pizza to that corner of the park. And if it happens to be a Poke spot, you can get sliced Pikachu meat on your pizza.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: It has to be a hot spot.

SAGAL: Yeah, it has to be one of their selected spots.

HONG: How high do you have to be to be like, I don't even know where I am. I just know I need pizza right now.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: And I haven't had anything to drink, and I can't touch my date, so bring it fast.

(LAUGHTER)

