Outrage Over Arrests At Philly Starbucks Fuels Twitter Conversations The arrest of two black men waiting for a friend at a Philadelphia Starbucks has inspired Twitter users to share their stories of how African-Americans are treated in predominantly white spaces.

Outrage Over Arrests At Philly Starbucks Fuels Twitter Conversations Race Outrage Over Arrests At Philly Starbucks Fuels Twitter Conversations Outrage Over Arrests At Philly Starbucks Fuels Twitter Conversations Audio will be available later today. The arrest of two black men waiting for a friend at a Philadelphia Starbucks has inspired Twitter users to share their stories of how African-Americans are treated in predominantly white spaces. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor